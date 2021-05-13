ajc logo
Delta names new chief customer experience officer

April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Airport Blog | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Allison Ausband replaces Bill Lentsch, who retires after three decades

Delta Air Lines on Thursday announced the retirement of an executive who led the carrier’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for customers with new policies and procedures.

The company’s chief customer experience officer, Bill Lentsch, who worked for the airline for more than 30 years, will retire to spend more time with his family, according to Delta.

Bill Lentsch, Delta's chief customer experience officer, is retiring. Source: Delta

He will be replaced by Allison Ausband, who will step into the position from her role as Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service. Ausband started at Delta as a flight attendant in 1985 and moved up to management, leading reservations before taking over the in-flight service division.

Allison Ausband, Delta's senior vice president of in-flight service, has been named the airline's chief customer experience officer. Source: Delta

Lentsch oversaw in-flight service, customer service, reservations, products and consumer insight and the company’s new “Global Cleanliness” division.

Succeeding Ausband as senior vice president of in-fight service overseeing flight attendants will be Kristen Manion Taylor.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Lentsch had “a major impact across the company” and that his “greatest legacy at Delta is the deep bench of talent and leadership he fostered and developed over the years.”

Delta also announced the promotion of John Laughter, the airline’s chief of operations, from senior vice president to executive vice president. He and Ausband will join the company’s leadership committee of top executives who work with Bastian.

Ausband and Laughter will “help shape the future of the airline as it rebuilds and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Delta said.

