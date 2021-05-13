Delta names new chief customer experience officer

Lentsch oversaw in-flight service, customer service, reservations, products and consumer insight and the company’s new “Global Cleanliness” division.

Succeeding Ausband as senior vice president of in-fight service overseeing flight attendants will be Kristen Manion Taylor.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Lentsch had “a major impact across the company” and that his “greatest legacy at Delta is the deep bench of talent and leadership he fostered and developed over the years.”

Delta also announced the promotion of John Laughter, the airline’s chief of operations, from senior vice president to executive vice president. He and Ausband will join the company’s leadership committee of top executives who work with Bastian.

Ausband and Laughter will “help shape the future of the airline as it rebuilds and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Delta said.