Delta rolls out facial recognition for domestic travel at Detroit airport

Delta said the program is voluntary, and those who don’t want to use facial recognition can choose to not opt in at check-in.

The airline plans to expand facial recognition to bag drop and boarding in Detroit this spring for a “more touchless airport experience.” It plans to eventually expand facial recognition to the rest of its network, according to Delta chief customer experience officer Bill Lentsch.

Spirit Airlines is testing facial recognition at Chicago O’Hare and New York’s LaGuardia Airport, but still requires passengers to show ID as they approach the self bag-drop as TSA validates the system’s effectiveness.

Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit said Atlanta is on its list of airports to deploy the technology when it rolls out further. Hartsfield-Jackson has started preparations for tests of facial recognition for domestic travel.

Other travelers who are members of the Clear trusted traveler program have for years used biometrics including fingerprints, facial recognition or iris scans as a substitute for ID, though they still must scan a boarding pass. ID is required to check bags for domestic flights and a boarding pass is required to board domestic flights.