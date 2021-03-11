Delta names building at headquarters in honor of Andrew Young

Delta also said Thursday that it contributed $1 million to the Andrew J. Young Foundation, which focuses on civil and human rights, to fund films and other projects.

Young “has had a tremendous influence on Delta, Atlanta, the state of Georgia and the world,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a written statement. “I can’t think of a better building to bear his name than the building many new hires enter on their first day.”

Young was a close associate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the 1960s. He was mayor of Atlanta from 1982 to 1990 and a U.S. Congressman from Georgia from 1973 until 1977, when he was named U.N. Ambassador.