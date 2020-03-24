Hamburger icon
Georgia Senate: Andrew Young backs Raphael Warnock

June 3, 2017 Atlanta - Ambassador Andrew Young and wife Carolyn Young (left) pose on the red carpet before 2017 Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards Gala and 85th Birthday at Philips Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Former VP Joe Biden honored at former Atlanta Mayor and UN Ambassador Andy Young's 85 birthday celebration at Philips Arena. The Andrew J. Young Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2017 Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards, recognizing exceptional individuals whose activism, philanthropy and leadership are transforming lives throughout the global community. The awards will be presented at the Foundationâs gala event on June 3, 2017, at the Philips Arena in Atlanta as part of the 85th birthday celebration of its founder and chair, Ambassador Andrew Young. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 23, 2020

Former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young backed the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s bid for U.S. Senate on Monday, making him the latest prominent Democrat to rally behind the pastor.

Young called Warnock a “leader of uncommon decency and grace” who honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with his advocacy for economic equality and other issues.

“I’m proud to endorse him because I know that he will bring to the U.S. Senate an unwavering moral compass and a firm commitment to fighting for all Georgians,” said Young.

The pastor, who heads Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, is one of 20 challengers running against Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a jumbled November special election that seems sure to end with a January runoff.

He’s quickly earned support from some of his party’s establishment forces, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Stacey Abrams, a potential running-mate to Joe Biden.

Warnock is jockeying for Democratic votes against two other top rivals: Former federal prosecutor Ed Tarver and businessman Matt Lieberman, the son of former Sen. Joe Lieberman.

They’re competing in a contest roiled by the revelation that Loeffler, a financial executive who took office in January, sold up to $3.1 million in stocks after a coronavirus update earlier this year.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

