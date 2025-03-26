Making Connections: 100 Years of Flight in Atlanta
First look: A revamped Delta Flight Museum

After more than three months of renovations, the museum reopens on April 7
A selection of Delta uniforms worn by flight attendants and pilots is displayed at the Spirit Hangar as part of the newly renovated Delta Flight Museum on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The public can participate in this new interactive experience starting April 7. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By Emma Hurt
31 minutes ago

The Delta Flight Museum is back next month with its first refresh in a decade — just in time to join the company’s centennial celebrations.

After a year and a half of planning and months of renovations, the museum — which is housed in airplane hangars on Delta’s corporate campus — still sports its trademark collection of suspended historic airplanes and its flight simulator.

But it has added a series of new interactive exhibits including videos, roving model planes, aircraft engines, touch-enabled visuals, a kids climbing area and a rainbow homage to the dozens of airlines that have merged into Delta over the century.

The museum had its first moment in the spotlight hosting Delta’s centennial gala earlier this month, but it opens to the public April 7.

Nina Thomas, the museum’s director of exhibits and public programs, said “it just was time” for the renovation.

“You couldn’t really do what we wanted to do and change the experience without really updating things,” she said.

Nina Thomas, director of exhibits and public programs with Delta, speaks during a media tour of the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Thomas said “it just was time” for the museum's renovation. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Museum leaders wanted exhibits that could be more flexible, and they wanted to ground the museum in a coherent story, she said.

The prior museum, Thomas said, aligned more with Delta’s roots as a Southern carrier than the global brand it has fostered for itself in recent years.

“The hangar was pretty empty before,” she said. “There was really nothing on any of the walls. There wasn’t a lot of interaction.”

The exhibits also didn’t “have a start. So people would kind of wander around, and there was really no theme,” Thomas said.

“It was sort of a free-for-all.”

Now the museum has a welcome video outlining its 100-year history, and a strategic flow of exhibits including a focus on the history of the museum’s 1940s-era hangars and its roots as a crop duster, tons of archival flight attendant and pilot uniforms and plenty of historic Delta swag.

Artifacts from Delta mergers, including Western Airlines and Pan Am, are displayed inside the Spirit Hangar during a media tour of the Delta Flight Museum on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

The dedicated kids climbing area with a slide is also an important change, she said. Before, kids “just kind of came in and ran around and screamed.”

Diane Carvelli, a former Delta flight attendant, called the refresh “beautiful … the displays just kind of jump out at you.”

“It used to be it looked like just a regular hangar with all the airplanes.”

Carvelli herself appears as a hologram in a revamped exhibit telling the story of the “Spirt of Delta” plane, which she and other employees decided to raise $30 million to purchase in 1982 as the company’s first Boeing 767. It was, she said, a way to thank the company for not laying them off during a tumultuous time in the industry.

The Spirit of Delta flew until 2005.

“They came up with the idea: ‘Look at what (Delta) did for us. We got to keep our jobs. We were not furloughed, we were not put out on the street. What can we do to show our appreciation?‘” recalled Kevin Hiatt, a former Delta pilot and volunteer museum docent.

The museum’s refresh also removed portions of the original Spirit of Delta seats and bulkhead to make it accessible for people with disabilities, Thomas said.

The Delta Flight Museum, which saw about 150,000 visitors last year, has three purposes: as a corporate archive for the company, a public museum and a robustly-used events space.

Hiatt says it also serves an important purpose for Delta in sharing its history and culture with new employees. “It instills on the new employee that comes on board with Delta the legacy of this airline. We’ve been here for 100 years.”

When he gives tours, he said he’s also seen it inspire students to start a career in aviation.

While the museum is an independent 501(c)(3), the Delta Foundation chipped in $3 million for the renovation. Current Delta corporate partners including Airbus, Boeing and American Express also sponsored exhibits.

But because of that events business, it is important to check the museum’s calendar before planning a visit. During the month of April it will only be open to the public April 7-8, 13, 15, 17, 27 and 28.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for kids 5-17. Admission is free for kids under 5 and for Delta employees and contractors.

A collection of Delta airplane models is on display inside the Delta in Motion room at the recently remodeled Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Starting April 7, the public will have the opportunity to engage with the new interactive experience. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian is on stage as Delta celebrates its 100-year anniversary on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Delta Flight Museum. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

You only turn 100 once. Here’s how Delta celebrated at lavish Atlanta gala

The gala brought together generations of Atlanta mayors, Delta executives, celebrities and aviation enthusiasts to celebrate the airline’s 100th anniversary.

Delta turns 100: It all started with the boll weevil

Delta has grown from a crop duster to Atlanta’s largest private employer and the nation’s most profitable airline.

Delta’s next 100 years: ‘Our future is global’

The Atlanta-based airline expects its international business will grow to half of its revenue.

