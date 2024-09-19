Business

Delta extends suspension of flights to Israel

The airline’s service to Tel Aviv is now suspended through Dec. 31
Two planes are parked at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Two planes are parked at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has further extended its suspension of flights to Israel, making it one of a number of airlines that have canceled flights to the country since the deadly explosions of pagers in Lebanon earlier this week.

Pagers, walkie-talkies and other devices exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 20 and wounding thousands in an attack that Hezbollah blamed on Israel, The Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, Delta said it would pause its flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Dec. 31 “due to ongoing conflict in the region.” The airline previously had Israel flights suspended through Oct. 31.

The airline said affected customers would receive notifications via the Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation.

Delta said it is “continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed.”

“As always, the safety of customers and crew remains paramount. Customers should be prepared for possible adjustments to Delta’s TLV flight schedule, including additional cancellations on a rolling basis,” Delta said.

Delta also extended a travel waiver for customers with flights booked to or from Tel Aviv through the end of the year, to allow flexibility for rebookings.

The U.S. State Department has a travel advisory recommending people do not travel to northern Israel within 2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, and to not travel to Gaza due to terrorism and armed conflict.

