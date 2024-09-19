Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has further extended its suspension of flights to Israel, making it one of a number of airlines that have canceled flights to the country since the deadly explosions of pagers in Lebanon earlier this week.

Pagers, walkie-talkies and other devices exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 20 and wounding thousands in an attack that Hezbollah blamed on Israel, The Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, Delta said it would pause its flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Dec. 31 “due to ongoing conflict in the region.” The airline previously had Israel flights suspended through Oct. 31.