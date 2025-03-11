Delta cuts revenue forecast for Q1, citing drop in corporate and consumer demand

Delta Air Lines halved its forecasted profits and revenue growth for the first quarter on Monday, citing a recent drop in domestic “consumer and corporate confidence.”
Its stock fell more than 10% in after-hours trading following the news the company expects to see 3-4% quarterly revenue growth instead of its initially projected 7-9%.
The Atlanta-based airline’s CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC on Monday that the airline has seen companies “start to pull back in terms of corporate spending” in the early part of this year, citing recent shrinking GDP growth.
But the carrier has also seen consumer spending drop in the wake of recent plane incidents, including a fatal collision in Washington, D.C. and a Delta crash landing in Toronto, which have spiked fears about the safety of flying.
“It was also a question about safety in our industry,” he said. “And we do know it’s safe to fly. And we do see that starting to dissipate.”
Bastian said the company has also seen a pullback from aerospace and defense companies that are unsure about the fate of their government contracts in the new administration.
Car companies, and firms in media, entertainment and tech, he said, have also shown softness: “places where people just aren’t quite sure what’s going to happen.”
Plus, government employees and contractors fearing for the future of their jobs “are not out there spending money traveling.”
Bastian, however, said he thinks the quarter’s struggles will pass. The company hasn’t changed its annual forecast for its most profitable year ever.
Its premium revenue, international travel and American Express partnership remain solid.
He also said he doesn’t believe a recession is imminent. “We’re growing 4%, not 8%. If it was a recession, we’d be down 10%.”
There’s “a lot of uncertainty” out there right now, but Bastian said there is some “cautious optimism that as the uncertainty starts to clear, then businesses are going to be ready and poised to start to grow.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
As trade war expands, experts say Georgians will pay higher prices
Experts say inflation-weary consumers and businesses can expect those taxes to hike the prices of goods in the weeks ahead.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.