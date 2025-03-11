Delta cuts revenue forecast for Q1, citing drop in corporate and consumer demand

But the carrier has also seen consumer spending drop in the wake of recent plane incidents, including a fatal collision in Washington, D.C. and a Delta crash landing in Toronto, which have spiked fears about the safety of flying.

“It was also a question about safety in our industry,” he said. “And we do know it’s safe to fly. And we do see that starting to dissipate.”

Bastian said the company has also seen a pullback from aerospace and defense companies that are unsure about the fate of their government contracts in the new administration.

Car companies, and firms in media, entertainment and tech, he said, have also shown softness: “places where people just aren’t quite sure what’s going to happen.”

Plus, government employees and contractors fearing for the future of their jobs “are not out there spending money traveling.”

Bastian, however, said he thinks the quarter’s struggles will pass. The company hasn’t changed its annual forecast for its most profitable year ever.

Its premium revenue, international travel and American Express partnership remain solid.

He also said he doesn’t believe a recession is imminent. “We’re growing 4%, not 8%. If it was a recession, we’d be down 10%.”

There’s “a lot of uncertainty” out there right now, but Bastian said there is some “cautious optimism that as the uncertainty starts to clear, then businesses are going to be ready and poised to start to grow.”