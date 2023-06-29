X

Deadline looms: Teamsters demand UPS’s ‘final offer’ in contract talks

Credit: Source: Teamsters

Credit: Source: Teamsters

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
Union demands UPS’ best and final offer by Friday as shipper says it continues to negotiate

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is ratcheting up pressure on Sandy Springs-based UPS in labor contract negotiations, with threats of a strike Aug. 1 if the two sides don’t reach agreement.

The Teamsters said their negotiators walked away from the bargaining table Wednesday and are demanding a last, best and final offer from the shipping giant by this Friday.

UPS said it submitted a proposal last week, and this week submitted a “significantly amended proposal to address key demands from the Teamsters.”

“We’re working around the clock to reach an agreement that strengthens our industry-leading pay and benefits ahead of the current contract’s expiration on August 1,” UPS said in a written statement. “We remain at the table ready to negotiate.”

But the Teamsters said UPS’s counter-proposal offered “miniscule raises and wage cuts to traditional cost-of-living adjustments.”

With the union demanding another proposal by this Friday, the Teamsters said UPS “risks putting itself on strike by August 1 and causing devastating disruptions to the supply chain in the U.S. and other parts of the world.” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a written statement: “The largest single-employer strike in American history now appears inevitable.”

Teamsters members earlier this month voted to authorize a strike if the two sides do not reach agreement on a new contract. That does not mean a strike will happen, but is a common negotiating tactic by unions.

“Come August 1, it’s going to be damn hard for UPS to ignore us any longer,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman in a written statement on Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Noah’s Ark charts new direction months after bird flu threatened future1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Heat is here to stay and storms could arrive tonight
22m ago

Credit: NYT

50 Years of Hip-Hop: Black culture finds a home at Essence Festival
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Years after trade, Kolby Allard returns to Truist Park, helps Braves sweep Twins
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Years after trade, Kolby Allard returns to Truist Park, helps Braves sweep Twins
14h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Biden’s energy chief warns against threats to cut climate incentives
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Energy Sec. touts push to get women, minorities in clean energy jobs
14h ago
George Heery Jr., Atlanta businessman, known for values and love of dogs
23h ago
Norfolk Southern faces scrutiny in NTSB hearing on Ohio derailment
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
20h ago
People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top