“With spending patterns under pressure and pricing power fading, providers are going to need to work harder to deliver consistent value,” Morgeson said in a written statement.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines ranked No. 2 among U.S. airlines in the customer satisfaction study, tied with JetBlue.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines took the No. 1 spot, stepping ahead of Alaska Airlines.

Southwest last year announced plans to move to begin assigning seats, upsetting some of its loyal travelers who are accustomed to its longtime policy of open seating — while opening the door for others who may want seat assignments and options for premium seats.

But Southwest, the No. 2 carrier in Atlanta, has also been slashing its flight schedule and reducing perks for travelers, including plans to stop allowing its customers to check two bags for free, effective with bookings starting May 28.

Overall, airlines got high ratings for customer satisfaction for their mobile apps, website and check-in.

But they got low ratings for in-flight Wi-Fi quality, flight information, seat comfort and in-flight food and beverage.

Other travel segments also saw a decline in customer satisfaction in the study, including hotels, car rentals, rideshare and online travel agencies.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index Travel Study for 2025 was based on 16,771 completed surveys, contacted via email from April 2024 through March 2025 with customer chosen at random.

American Customer Satisfaction Index 2025 airline ranking

Airline, score

Southwest, 80 Delta, 77 JetBlue, 77 Alaska, 76 American, 73 United, 73 Spirit, 69 Frontier, 65

Source: ACSI Travel Study 2025