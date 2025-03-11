Southwest to end signature free checked bags policy

Southwest is the No. 2 carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Southwest heavily marketed its free bag policy to build loyalty. Some travelers on social media Tuesday predicted that loyalty will take a major hit because of the change.

The carrier has already announced other major changes to its historically maverick policies that bring it more in line with its competitors, including assigned seating and extra legroom paid options. On Tuesday it also announced a new “basic,” cheaper fare with less of the company’s trademark flexibility.

Under the new bag rules, the company’s business fare and “A-List Preferred” loyalty members will still qualify for two free checked bags, and A-List members and Rapid Rewards credit card holders will get one free bag.

Beginning with flights booked on or after May 28, everyone else will have to pay.

Southwest brought in just $70 million in checked bag revenue in 2023, compared to $1.36 billion at American, according to federal data reported by The Wall Street Journal.