Business
Business

Southwest to end signature free checked bags policy

The airline, which has been under pressure to make more money, announced the change will take effect May 28
Travelers wait at the check-in counter for Southwest Airlines at Denver International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Travelers wait at the check-in counter for Southwest Airlines at Denver International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (David Zalubowski/AP)
By Emma Hurt
23 minutes ago

Some bags will soon no longer fly free on Southwest Airlines.

To the dismay of its loyalists, Southwest announced Tuesday it will end its storied two free checked bags policy in May.

The Dallas-based company has been under pressure to improve financial performance and revenue in recent years. Last fall it said it would cut one-third of its Atlanta flights in 2025.

Southwest is the No. 2 carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Southwest heavily marketed its free bag policy to build loyalty. Some travelers on social media Tuesday predicted that loyalty will take a major hit because of the change.

The carrier has already announced other major changes to its historically maverick policies that bring it more in line with its competitors, including assigned seating and extra legroom paid options. On Tuesday it also announced a new “basic,” cheaper fare with less of the company’s trademark flexibility.

ExploreAirTran flew its last flight out of Atlanta 10 years ago, many still miss it

Under the new bag rules, the company’s business fare and “A-List Preferred” loyalty members will still qualify for two free checked bags, and A-List members and Rapid Rewards credit card holders will get one free bag.

Beginning with flights booked on or after May 28, everyone else will have to pay.

Southwest brought in just $70 million in checked bag revenue in 2023, compared to $1.36 billion at American, according to federal data reported by The Wall Street Journal.

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Passengers check in at a kiosk at the tocketing counter for Southwest Airlines in Denver International Airport Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Southwest Airlines breaks with another tradition and checked bags will cost you now

1h ago

Delta, other airlines cut growth forecasts amid fears of economic uncertainty

Delta's stock fell more than 10% in after-hours trading following news that the company slashed its earnings outlook.

1h ago

Atlanta airport’s restroom renovations kick off next month

It’s the first phase of a project to rehabilitate all of the restrooms at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

1h ago

The Latest

Delta planes are parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AJC file)

Credit: John Spink

Delta, other airlines cut growth forecasts amid fears of economic uncertainty

1h ago

Atlanta airport’s restroom renovations kick off next month

1h ago

How Coca-Cola, Delta and other top Georgia stocks have fared since Inauguration Day

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.