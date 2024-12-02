Crowds fill Hartsfield-Jackson as travelers return from Thanksgiving trips

Long lines stretched from security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday morning as tens of thousands of travelers return from Thanksgiving holiday trips.
The Atlanta airport’s website showed hourlong wait times at the domestic terminal’s Main checkpoint and North checkpoint by 9 a.m.
Even the South checkpoint for TSA PreCheck members had some wait times of more than 40 minutes on Monday morning, according to the airport’s website.
Officials have said Thanksgiving travel volumes would break records this year.
Monday morning congestion at the airport after a holiday can be particularly harrowing, with the combination of business travelers and returning vacationers flooding into the terminal to rush back to work.
Hartsfield-Jackson has been advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight.
On top of long waits to get through screening checkpoints, some travelers must also wait in line to check bags before going through security. Congestion on airport roads can also cause delays.
Overall, the Atlanta airport said it expected more than 4.2 million travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period from Friday Nov. 22 through Tuesday, Dec. 3.
