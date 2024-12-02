Breaking: Get ready for temps in the 20s, slim chance of snow flurries in North Georgia
Business
Crowds fill Hartsfield-Jackson as travelers return from Thanksgiving trips

Tens of thousands of travelers are returning from holiday trips, packing the airport
Travelers rush to their gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Olivia Bowdoin)

Credit: AP

By
1 hour ago

Long lines stretched from security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday morning as tens of thousands of travelers return from Thanksgiving holiday trips.

The Atlanta airport’s website showed hourlong wait times at the domestic terminal’s Main checkpoint and North checkpoint by 9 a.m.

Even the South checkpoint for TSA PreCheck members had some wait times of more than 40 minutes on Monday morning, according to the airport’s website.

Officials have said Thanksgiving travel volumes would break records this year.

Monday morning congestion at the airport after a holiday can be particularly harrowing, with the combination of business travelers and returning vacationers flooding into the terminal to rush back to work.

Hartsfield-Jackson has been advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight.

Current TSA wait times for ATL

On top of long waits to get through screening checkpoints, some travelers must also wait in line to check bags before going through security. Congestion on airport roads can also cause delays.

Overall, the Atlanta airport said it expected more than 4.2 million travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period from Friday Nov. 22 through Tuesday, Dec. 3.

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

