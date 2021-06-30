City Council committee backs Balram Bheodari as Atlanta airport chief

The transportation committee voted 5-0 in favor of Bheodari’s confirmation.

Bheodari began working at Hartsfield-Jackson more than 20 years ago. He left in 2015 to take a job as general manager of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, but returned to the Atlanta airport the following year.

In a memo to city council, Bottoms wrote that Bheodari “has seen the organization through some of the most difficult times in aviation history, from 9/11 to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She added that as deputy manager of operations he also navigated Hartsfield-Jackson “through the constant uncertainty of 2020, from the drawdown to resumption of its expansive operations” and said his experience makes him “exceptionally qualified” to be airport manager.