“We are excited that in the coming year, ‘The Mitchell’ will become home to many Atlanta residents,” Centennial Yards President Brian McGowan said in a news release. “Revitalizing downtown requires an increased residential presence, making the neighborhood more vibrant, safe, and appealing.”

Construction of The Mitchell and the neighboring 292-room hotel got underway in November 2022.

The Mitchell, which will feature 304 apartments on 19 floors, is expected to open next year. The residences will feature high-end appliances and fixtures, and tenant amenities include a pool deck, resident lounge with coworking space, fitness center and dog run with a pet spa, the release said.

The tower is rising at the corner of Andrew Young International Boulevard and Mitchell Street across from the stadium.

Centennial Yards recently broke ground for an 8-acre entertainment district. This next phase will offer 480,000 square feet of entertainment, retail and restaurant space, as well as a 14-story hotel and 5,000-seat arena. The new buildings will surround a large plaza, expected to be a gathering place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta.

Construction of the district is expected to finish by 2026 when Atlanta hosts several World Cup matches, although many of the buildings’ interiors and tenants are not expected to be open by then.

Centennial Yards recently announced immersive entertainment concept Cosm will be the first tenant of the entertainment district.