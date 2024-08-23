Business

Residential high-rise ‘The Mitchell’ will feature 304 apartments near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Crews lift a beam during the "topping out" ceremony for a 19-story apartment tower now called The Mitchell within the Centennial Yards development in downtown Atlanta. The ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 22, marked the tower reaching its highest point.

Crews lift a beam during the "topping out" ceremony for a 19-story apartment tower now called The Mitchell within the Centennial Yards development in downtown Atlanta. The ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 22, marked the tower reaching its highest point.
A new residential tower at Centennial Yards, the mini city being built within downtown Atlanta’s Gulch, has reached its highest point. It also has a new name.

On Thursday, Centennial Yards Co. held a ceremony to mark the “topping out” of the apartment tower the developer is calling The Mitchell. The apartment tower and an adjacent hotel are the first two new towers to start construction as part of the Centennial Yards project.

The $5 billion, 50-acre development will include a mix of apartments, hotels, retail, entertainment concepts and future office space spanning the parking lots and rail lines between the Five Points MARTA Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A rendering of The Mitchell, an apartment tower under construction in Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta. Rendering courtesy of Centennial Yards Co.

“We are excited that in the coming year, ‘The Mitchell’ will become home to many Atlanta residents,” Centennial Yards President Brian McGowan said in a news release. “Revitalizing downtown requires an increased residential presence, making the neighborhood more vibrant, safe, and appealing.”

Construction of The Mitchell and the neighboring 292-room hotel got underway in November 2022.

ExploreCentennial Yards taps incentives to fund $557M bonds for next phase

The Mitchell, which will feature 304 apartments on 19 floors, is expected to open next year. The residences will feature high-end appliances and fixtures, and tenant amenities include a pool deck, resident lounge with coworking space, fitness center and dog run with a pet spa, the release said.

The tower is rising at the corner of Andrew Young International Boulevard and Mitchell Street across from the stadium.

Centennial Yards recently broke ground for an 8-acre entertainment district. This next phase will offer 480,000 square feet of entertainment, retail and restaurant space, as well as a 14-story hotel and 5,000-seat arena. The new buildings will surround a large plaza, expected to be a gathering place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta.

Construction of the district is expected to finish by 2026 when Atlanta hosts several World Cup matches, although many of the buildings’ interiors and tenants are not expected to be open by then.

Centennial Yards recently announced immersive entertainment concept Cosm will be the first tenant of the entertainment district.

