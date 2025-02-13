Beltline raises nearly $2 million for new park next to Westside Trail

Credit: Atlanta Beltline Partnership Credit: Atlanta Beltline Partnership

The site map shows Enota Park bordered by I-20 to the north, the Westside Trail to the east and Westview residences to the west.

Construction is expected to start this year and take 16 months to complete, the nonprofit said.

“Enota Park will be a vital community asset for the historic Westview neighborhood, a resource for students across the street at KIPP STRIVE (Academy), and a joyful destination for families and Beltline users,” said Rob Brawner, executive director of Beltline Partnership.

In order to fully realize its vision for the park, Brawner said the organization needs $1.3 million of additional private funding.

“As we work to complete fundraising for Enota Park, we invite other corporate and philanthropic leaders to join us in creating this transformative public space that will serve Atlanta residents for generations to come,” he said.

Previous donations for Enota Park come from the Coca-Cola Foundation, Truist Trusteed Foundations and the Home Depot Foundation.

“Georgia Power is proud to support the development of Enota Park, which will provide essential green space and recreational opportunities for Southwest Atlanta residents,” said Audrey King, Georgia Power’s senior vice president of region external affairs.

The announcement comes just days after Beltline Partnership named a new chair and five new members of its board of directors during a period of rapid growth. Its top priorities include raising funds for the bike park at Westside Park and Enota Park, the organization said.

The bike park will be the first municipal bike park in Atlanta and consist of paths and courses through Westside Park, about 5 miles north of Enota Park. The bike park’s design is underway, and construction is expected to begin at the end of 2025.

Beltline Partnership received an $8 million donation for the bike park in September from the Chestnut Family Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Mailchimp co-founder and former CEO Ben Chestnut. The partnership continues to seek $6 million for the bike park.