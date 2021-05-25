Atlanta BeltLine receives $2 million grant from Coca-Cola Foundation

In celebration of Coca-Cola’s 135th anniversary, the Foundation awarded several grants including $15 million to local environmental and community initiatives in the United States and Canada.

The Coca-Cola Foundation’s gift will help the future expansion of Westside Park, whose first 65-acre phase is scheduled to open this summer. This exceptional park will provide 30 to 90 days of emergency drinking water, invest significant resources in an underserved community, improve and preserve the natural environment, and spur incredible economic revitalization.