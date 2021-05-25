Atlanta BeltLine receives $2 million grant from Coca-Cola Foundation

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership recently received a $2 million grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation supporting green infrastructure planned for Westside Park and Enota Park, according to a press release.
In celebration of Coca-Cola’s 135th anniversary, the Foundation awarded several grants including $15 million to local environmental and community initiatives in the United States and Canada.
The Coca-Cola Foundation’s gift will help the future expansion of Westside Park, whose first 65-acre phase is scheduled to open this summer. This exceptional park will provide 30 to 90 days of emergency drinking water, invest significant resources in an underserved community, improve and preserve the natural environment, and spur incredible economic revitalization.
Funding will also support construction of an initial passive portion of Enota Park that will improve stormwater management and enhance public access to the Westside Trail. It is an essential first step toward realizing the full buildout of Enota Park as additional funding is secured.
The Coca-Cola Foundation joins The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and Georgia Power as lead donors to the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership’s forthcoming Advancing the Vision campaign. The campaign will provide critical philanthropic investments alongside the recently approved Special Service District and other public funding to complete the full 22-mile BeltLine trail corridor, develop Westside Park and Enota Park, and help BeltLine residents remain in their homes through the Legacy Resident Retention Program.
Information: beltline.org