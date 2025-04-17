Atlanta’s Global Payments to buy Worldpay in $22.7B deal

Global Payments, an Atlanta-based giant in the world of payments processing and technology, said Thursday it is acquiring rival Worldpay in a $22.7 billion deal, and it will sell another part of its business to help pay for the merger.
The deal will build Global’s capabilities in e-commerce and help expand its customer base among merchants worldwide. Worldpay is owned by private equity firm GTCR and the financial technology company FIS.
As part of the complex transaction, Global said it will sell its issuer division, the part of the company that makes physical and virtual credit cards for its clients, to FIS for $13.5 billion. Global and FIS also announced a business partnership as part of the deal.
Paying is an easily forgotten act. A simple swipe here, a tap on a smartphone app there. But doing so seamlessly and securely is essential for the global economy, and it is big business for the Peach State, a vital hub in the world of financial technology.
The payments sector has undergone a dizzying spate of mergers and divestitures over the years as companies try to get bigger and fend off upstart rivals in the online payments world.
“Today marks a defining day for Global Payments and a pivotal milestone in our journey to become the worldwide partner of choice for commerce solutions,” Global CEO Cameron Bready said in a news release. “The acquisition of Worldpay and divestiture of Issuer Solutions further sharpen our strategic focus and simplify Global Payments as a pure play merchant solutions business with significantly expanded capabilities, extensive scale, greater market access and an enhanced financial profile.”
With expected tax benefits from the deal, Global said its purchase of Worldpay is worth nearly $24.3 billion. The transactions are expected to be completed in the first half of next year.
The combined Global and Worldpay business is expected to serve more than 6 million customers, with about 94 billion payment transactions per year covering nearly $4 trillion in payment volume across more than 175 countries.
— This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com for updates.
