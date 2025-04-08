The stock market has seen some wild swings in reaction to announcements of new tariffs by the Trump administration.
Here’s a glance at how some of Georgia’s top companies are doing in the stock market:
Take a deeper dive into all of Georgia’s Fortune 500 companies below — you can scroll to select different charts for a view of how each stock has fared over the last week, last month and beyond.
Aflac
Headquarters: Columbus
Sector: Insurance
AGCO
Headquarters: Duluth
Sector: Maker of agricultural equipment
Asbury Automotive
Headquarters: Duluth (but will soon relocate to Sandy Springs)
Sector: Automotive sales
Assurant
Headquarters: Atlanta (unincorporated Cobb County)
Sector: Insurance
Coca-Cola
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Beverages
Delta Air Lines
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Travel
Genuine Parts
Headquarters: Atlanta (unincorporated Cobb County)
Sectors: Automotive parts and retail
Global Payments
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sectors: Payments processing and financial technology
Graphic Packaging
Headquarters: Sandy Springs
Sector: Packaging
Home Depot
Headquarters: Vinings (unincorporated Cobb County)
Sectors: Home improvement and retail
Intercontinental Exchange
Headquarters: Sandy Springs
Sectors: Financial markets, exchanges and financial technology
Mohawk Industries
Headquarters: Calhoun
Sector: Flooring
Newell Brands
Headquarters: Sandy Springs
Sector: Consumer products
Norfolk Southern
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Railroad
Primerica
Headquarters: Duluth
Sector: Financial services
PulteGroup
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Homebuilding
Southern Company
Headquarters: Atlanta
Sector: Utilities
UPS
Headquarters: Sandy Springs
Sector: Logistics
About the Author
Keep Reading
Markets tumble, stocks of top Georgia firms fall in wake of tariffs
Stock futures sunk overnight, including for several big Georgia companies, and a major business group warned of pain from the growing trade war.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break
Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.