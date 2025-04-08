Business
As tariffs drive stock market volatility, here’s how Georgia companies are doing

U.S. stocks have been swinging wildly as Wall Street reacts to Trump tariffs.
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By
16 minutes ago

The stock market has seen some wild swings in reaction to announcements of new tariffs by the Trump administration.

Here’s a glance at how some of Georgia’s top companies are doing in the stock market:

Take a deeper dive into all of Georgia’s Fortune 500 companies below — you can scroll to select different charts for a view of how each stock has fared over the last week, last month and beyond.

Aflac

Headquarters: Columbus

Sector: Insurance

AGCO

Headquarters: Duluth

Sector: Maker of agricultural equipment

Asbury Automotive

Headquarters: Duluth (but will soon relocate to Sandy Springs)

Sector: Automotive sales

Assurant

Headquarters: Atlanta (unincorporated Cobb County)

Sector: Insurance

Coca-Cola

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Beverages

Delta Air Lines

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Travel

Genuine Parts

Headquarters: Atlanta (unincorporated Cobb County)

Sectors: Automotive parts and retail

Global Payments

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sectors: Payments processing and financial technology

Graphic Packaging

Headquarters: Sandy Springs

Sector: Packaging

Home Depot

Headquarters: Vinings (unincorporated Cobb County)

Sectors: Home improvement and retail

Intercontinental Exchange

Headquarters: Sandy Springs

Sectors: Financial markets, exchanges and financial technology

Mohawk Industries

Headquarters: Calhoun

Sector: Flooring

Newell Brands

Headquarters: Sandy Springs

Sector: Consumer products

Norfolk Southern

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Railroad

Primerica

Headquarters: Duluth

Sector: Financial services

PulteGroup

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Homebuilding

Southern Company

Headquarters: Atlanta

Sector: Utilities

UPS

Headquarters: Sandy Springs

Sector: Logistics

About the Author

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

