Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival

The nonprofit arm of the film festival announced the finalists Friday. The other cities include Boulder, Colorado; Cincinnati; Louisville, Kentucky; Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah; and Santa Fe, New Mexico. The selected city will host the festival starting in 2027.

“Atlanta is a diverse and inclusive city of creatives, thinkers, artists and storytellers who are aligned with the core values of the Sundance Film Festival and who want to see Atlanta add to the legacy of Sundance,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As we move through this process, we will continue to shine a light on the art, culture and unique attributes of Atlanta in hopes of winning the opportunity to engage and inspire the next generation of Sundance filmmakers and attendees.”

The Request for Proposal (RFP) process for interested host cities began in May, and closed in late June.

In evaluating each potential location, the Sundance Institute assessed each city’s infrastructure, ethos and equity values, event capabilities to host the festival and how each finalist could sustainably serve and support Sundance’s community of artists and audiences, according to the announcement. Members of the Sundance Institute selection committee will visit each of the finalist cities in the coming weeks.

Atlanta announced last month that it would pledge $2 million in support, as well as unspecified concessions, to the festival.

Other cities in the running have pledged incentives. Colorado’s economic development commission approved a one-time $1.5 million incentive as part of the state’s proposal.

Atlanta’s proposal, available to view on a public website, highlights Atlanta’s transportation network, notably Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and MARTA. It goes on to feature the city’s abundant roster of hotels and short-term rental options, artistic institutions such as the Fox Theatre and the Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta’s existing film festivals. Atlanta’s newly-minted status as a dining destination in the prestigious Michelin Guide is also a selling point.

The website draws attention to the city’s diversity and initiatives within the business community to accelerate racial equity. Details on Atlanta’s climate measures are also included, such as its commitment to cutting emissions by 40% by 2030 and transitioning city-owned and operated buildings to 100% clean energy over the next 11 years.

The proposal also creates a potential core hub for festival organizers, which spans 2.5 miles and encompasses three neighborhoods: Poncey-Highlands, Sweet Auburn and Little Five Points. About a dozen film screens and more than 200 restaurants, bars and event venues are included in the area. Options for hubs stretching across five-mile and 10-mile distances were also included.

The city, which has handled major events such as the 1996 Olympics and the 2019 Super Bowl, has the hotel room and event venue capacity that can easily accommodate Sundance’s expected crowds.

-This is a breaking news story and will be updated.