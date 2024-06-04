The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to permanently allow taxi cabs to be up to 10 years old to pick up passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Cabbies have pushed the city for years to permanently allow older cabs at the airport, saying they can’t afford to buy new rides every seven years.

“Everything is expensive,” said Atlanta cab driver Tesfay Kelate. If cabbies have to buy a new car more often, “it’s going to be hard to live.”