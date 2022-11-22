Atlanta City Council extends relief for taxi drivers

Many cabbies have left the industry, according to driver Sharmarke Yonis. “We lost a lot of drivers,” he said. He said drivers are facing financial hardship.

Hartsfield-Jackson general manager Balram Bheodari said with more older vehicles picking up passengers at the airport over the next couple of years, “it will mean just more diligence” by staff that inspect cabs for safety.

The rules regulating taxis apply for those operating at the airport, so cabs elsewhere in the city can be older. The vehicle age limit applies to taxi cabs as well as Uber and Lyft vehicles at the airport.

Taxi drivers originally wanted a permanent 10-year vehicle age limit, up from 7 years, but council member Alex Wan said because the high cost of vehicles in the market is “temporary, hopefully,” he felt a 2-year waiver was more appropriate and proposed that in a substitute measure that was approved by city council. Wan said the temporary waiver “keeps the option for us to extend it” in two years.

Taxi drivers also pushed for other relief measures, including higher rates for cab rides, but that has not advanced in city council.