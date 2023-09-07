BreakingNews
US applications for unemployment benefits fall to lowest level in 7 months

Report: Atlanta-based packaging giant WestRock nears $20B merger

U.S.- and Dublin-based companies reportedly close to announcing merger as packaging demand dips since pandemic’s e-commerce boom

By
13 minutes ago
One of metro Atlanta’s largest companies is reportedly close to an international merger that could create a $20 billion paper and packaging behemoth.

Sandy Springs-based WestRock is nearing a deal to merge with Dublin-based Smurfit Kappa, according to a report this week by The Wall Street Journal. Citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the negotiations, the newspaper said the deal could be announced next week if talks don’t fall apart.

Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Mergers are nothing new for WestRock, a corrugated packaging company that makes products ranging from pizza boxes to ice cream cartons to medicine containers. Now a Fortune 500 company, WestRock is the result of a 2015 merger between MeadWestvaco and RockTenn. The company initially established its headquarters in Norcross but moved to its current home base in Sandy Springs in 2017.

With roots dating back to 1934, Smurfit Kappa is also the product of a merger. Jefferson Smurfit, a maker of cardboard boxes and packaging materials for the Irish market, merged with its Dutch competitor Kappa Packaging in 2005. Smurfit Kappa was nearly acquired in 2018 by International Paper for 8.9 billion Euros, but the deal fell apart.

WestRock reported $21.3 billion in sales during the 2022 fiscal year and has a market capitalization of about $8.2 billion. Smurfit Kappa is worth roughly $10.7 billion (roughly 10 billion Euros).

Both companies have made multiple acquisitions in recent years. Smurfit Kappa bought Mexico-based Cartonbox and Spanish packaging company Pusa Pack, while WestRock acquired KapStone Paper and Packaging in a $5 billion deal five years ago.

ExploreAtlanta-based RaceTrac acquires Gulf oil company to expand U.S. reach

The Atlanta area is a logistics hub and also is home to numerous companies that make packaging materials. Packaging companies include Graphic Packaging and Veritiv, which announced in August it was purchased by a private equity firm in a $2.3 billion transaction.

Most paper and packaging corporations have seen demand decline this year following explosive growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. WestRock’s stock value has dipped 10% since the start of 2023.

UPS Flight Forward, Phoenix Air approved for expanded drone operations
23m ago

