Atlanta airport’s approach to homeless outlined in proposed ordinance

In the months since the airport hours legislation was first drafted by city officials, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and concerns about security at state capitols and other government buildings have highlighted the risks of breaches of public buildings.

The Capitol riots, however, occurred in broad daylight rather than the overnight hours the airport restrictions are focused on.

The ordinance was tabled last month so that the council’s transportation committee could “talk further about the provisions and support and care we’re providing to the unsheltered population,” chair Andre Dickens said.

Transportation committee member Antonio Brown, who has himself been homeless, said Wednesday that council members wanted to make changes to address “issues, resources and support services.”

It also notes that the Atlanta Police Department has a Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team and that police are “trained in policies and procedures which ensure the fair and equal treatment of all unsheltered persons.”