Airport wants law restricting access overnight to limit number of homeless

Hartsfield-Jackson general manager John Selden said the numbers are now significantly lower, on some nights ranging from 30 to 70 people. Homeless people are allowed to sleep in a vestibule area outside the terminal, with access to a portable toilet, and there are members of the security staff on hand. HOPE Atlanta staff offers transport to shelters to those who want it.

“It seems to be working fairly well,” Selden said. He said it helps to “get out of the wind, even though the temperatures are cold. It is what we have to give, by not letting them in the building while we clean it.”

Under the proposed ordinance, violators of the overnight restrictions could be fined, imprisoned for six months or face other penalties. However, airport officials have said in the past that they don’t want to criminalize homelessness. Those who commit crimes will be removed from the airport. Atlanta Municipal Court Chief Judge Christopher Portis in 2019 started a homeless court program to resolve minor offenses.

The city council transportation committee on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of sending the proposed airport hours ordinance to the full council for approval.

Selden said he sees the ordinance as a way “to give our police the tools they need to keep our airport safe and clean.”