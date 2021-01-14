UPDATE: Big airlines ban firearms on flights to Washington, D.C.

United and American said they will also ban firearms on flights to D.C.-area airports during the same period, with the exception of law enforcement and active-duty military traveling on orders. Southwest said it would also stop accepting guns on its flights to and from the D.C. area during the same period.

American also said it will not serve alcohol on flights to and from the Washington D.C. area Jan. 16-21 and will emphasize in pre-departure announcements the importance of following crew instructions and wearing masks.

The Transportation Security Administration and other law enforcement agencies have bolstered their presence at Washington, D.C. airports, according to Southwest Airlines. Southwest said it is increasing reminders about mask requirements and coordinating closely with the TSA on the federal no-fly list. The airline’s alcohol service on flights was already suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several airlines also said their flight crews in the capital will stay at hotels away from downtown.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order Wednesday for stricter enforcement against unruly passengers. The FAA said it “has seen a disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior” linked to refusals to wear masks and recent violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The FAA said rather than using warnings and counseling, it will pursue legal enforcement against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates or interferes with airline crew members through March 30.

Last week, supporters of President Donald Trump heckled Sen. Mitt Romney on a Delta flight. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the airline has added passengers to its no-fly list over the last week. That includes passengers involved in the Romney incident who also were not wearing masks.

Bastian also said TSA is looking carefully at rioters who were in the Capitol building, and if the agency can identify people, “you’ll have people added to the (federal) no-fly list, no question about it.”

Delta already has 880 passengers on its no-fly list, a number that has grown over the last seven months with passengers who refused to wear masks on flights.

United said it has banned 615 people for violation of its mask policy, including about 60 last week.