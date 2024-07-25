The $65 million plant under construction near Covington Municipal Airport about 30 miles east of Atlanta is about 350,000 square feet.

Glen Burks, vice president of operations at Archer, said there were some delays in construction of the facility due to weather, but walls have now been erected and the roof has been installed on the building.

So far there have been just a handful of employees hired for the plant. They’ll be trained in California before they build test aircraft at the Georgia facility once it opens.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Those test aircraft will be used as part of Archer’s effort to get certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for its piloted four-passenger electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft called Midnight. The company now targets getting that certification in 2026, and to start carrying passengers on air taxi flights shortly thereafter.

Archer has agreements with Southwest Airlines and United, looking toward air taxi service in California and Chicago, respectively.

But the burgeoning eVTOL industry faces plenty of challenges along the way toward an envisioned future in which air taxis whisk passengers on short routes, such as between downtown “vertiports” and airports.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Burks acknowledged that during the test flight process, he expects the data that comes back could drive changes in the design of the aircraft. “The risk is the unknown,” he said.

In Covington, among the challenges Archer will likely face over the long term is attracting enough skilled technicians to fill the jobs it plans.

“There’s always this perception that people have in the back of their mind... (that) it’s a very rural location and very isolated, and not much happening,” Burks said. But, he said it helps to show that it is within driving distance of Athens and Atlanta, for nightlife and other activities.