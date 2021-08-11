Ambulance delays at Hartsfield-Jackson prompt moves to improve

In another incident last fall, an emergency response team traveling to a call for a cardiac arrest in a parking lot got lost in the maze of airport roadways. The patient died, according to 11Alive news.

The airport had five fire stations but closed the one closest to the domestic terminal to make way for construction of five more gates in an expansion of Concourse T. A replacement fire station is under construction.

Bheodari said the airport is adding advanced life support training and certification for responders, the fire rescue team has gotten additional training to ensure they’re familiar with the entire campus, and dispatchers are being trained to a higher level. He said the airport is also adding more EMS mobile medic teams.

While the two ambulances remain in the shop, Bheodari said the deputy fire chief at the airport searched for ambulances to rent and plans to soon add one or two more.