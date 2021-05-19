Atlanta looks to shorten 911 response times with new EMS ‘micro station’

Atlanta is set to build its first “micro station” for emergency medical services in southwest Atlanta to shorten response times to 911 calls.
The City Council on Monday voted to approve up to $4 million in bonds that the city will borrow to fund the new station. It will be located at 4532 Campbellton Road on property that is owned by the city, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a press release. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation will also consider additional funding from the private sector.
Construction for a new, full-sized fire station can normally cost up to $15 million, Bottoms’ office said. The micro station will allow the city to save money by stationing ambulances and other EMS vehicles at a small location.
“The southwest Atlanta community has long needed enhanced emergency services in the area. This innovative expansion of public safety and emergency city services will ensure that residents have quality medical assistance nearby during their time of need,” Bottoms said in the statement.
The city has not said when the facility could be operational or how many ambulances will be stationed there. The fire department’s EMS division operates about 30 ambulances, according to its website. About 85% to 90% of all 911 calls to the fire department are medical related.