Atlanta looks to shorten 911 response times with new EMS ‘micro station’

The City Council on Monday voted to approve up to $4 million in bonds that the city will borrow to fund the new station. It will be located at 4532 Campbellton Road on property that is owned by the city, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a press release. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation will also consider additional funding from the private sector.

Construction for a new, full-sized fire station can normally cost up to $15 million, Bottoms’ office said. The micro station will allow the city to save money by stationing ambulances and other EMS vehicles at a small location.