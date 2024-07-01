AT&T said it will issue credits to its customers affected by an international roaming service outage that caused problems for cellphone users traveling overseas in recent days.

AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications acknowledged the problems last Thursday, with Verizon Support saying in a social media post that some customers traveling abroad “may be experiencing issues making calls.” People traveling abroad took to social media to report disruptions.

T-Mobile said last week it was “one of several providers impacted by a third-party vendor’s issue that is intermittently affecting some international roaming service.” AT&T said some of its customers traveling internationally may have been experiencing service disruptions due to an issue outside of its network, and that it was working with one of its roaming connectivity providers to resolve the issue.