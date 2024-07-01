Business

AT&T to issue credits to customers hit by international roaming outage

The roaming outages for U.S. customers of AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon caused problems for cellphone users traveling overseas
Phone service

By
0 minutes ago

AT&T said it will issue credits to its customers affected by an international roaming service outage that caused problems for cellphone users traveling overseas in recent days.

AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications acknowledged the problems last Thursday, with Verizon Support saying in a social media post that some customers traveling abroad “may be experiencing issues making calls.” People traveling abroad took to social media to report disruptions.

T-Mobile said last week it was “one of several providers impacted by a third-party vendor’s issue that is intermittently affecting some international roaming service.” AT&T said some of its customers traveling internationally may have been experiencing service disruptions due to an issue outside of its network, and that it was working with one of its roaming connectivity providers to resolve the issue.

Over the weekend, AT&T said the issue was resolved and it would issue credits for daily fees June 26-28 to customers who were affected.

“We know how important staying connected is and appreciate our customers’ understanding while we collaborated with our roaming connectivity provider to resolve the issue,” AT&T said in its statement.

AT&T also said: “In the majority of countries impacted, greater than 75% of phone calls and data sessions were successfully completed during peak disruption (June 27, 2024).”

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

