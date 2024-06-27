Business

International roaming outage frustrating some cellphone users: report

Verizon Support said in a social media post that its teams are ‘actively working with local providers to resolve the issue’
ajc.com

Credit: AJC/AP

Credit: AJC/AP

By
Updated 16 minutes ago

An international roaming service outage is causing problems for cellphone users traveling overseas, with customers of AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications reporting disruptions, Bloomberg reported Thursday morning.

Verizon Support said in a social media post that its teams are “actively working with local providers to resolve the issue,” noting that some customers traveling abroad “may be experiencing issues making calls.”

T-Mobile told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it is “one of several providers impacted by a third-party vendor’s issue that is intermittently affecting some international roaming service. We’re working with them to resolve it.”

People traveling abroad took to social media to report disruptions.

The technology website 9to5Mac also reported on the problems affecting the three major U.S. carriers.

Verizon said in a statement to Bloomberg that there is an issue with a “third-party communications provider” for its customers’ voice and data connections for U.S.-based customers using their mobile devices outside the country.

-This is a developing story and will be updated. Return to ajc.com.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

College Park rejected plan to transform ballfield into a youth baseball hub2h ago

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
1h ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

Former UGA coach’s addiction group launches at Georgia capitol

Credit: TNS

Rivian deal with VW raises prospects for Georgia plant

Credit: TNS

Rivian deal with VW raises prospects for Georgia plant

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Rivian deal with VW raises prospects for Georgia plant
How to navigate July Fourth crowds at the Atlanta airport
VW’s $5B Rivian investment could help support Georgia electric vehicle plant
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta