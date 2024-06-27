An international roaming service outage is causing problems for cellphone users traveling overseas, with customers of AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications reporting disruptions, Bloomberg reported Thursday morning.
Verizon Support said in a social media post that its teams are “actively working with local providers to resolve the issue,” noting that some customers traveling abroad “may be experiencing issues making calls.”
T-Mobile told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it is “one of several providers impacted by a third-party vendor’s issue that is intermittently affecting some international roaming service. We’re working with them to resolve it.”
People traveling abroad took to social media to report disruptions.
The technology website 9to5Mac also reported on the problems affecting the three major U.S. carriers.
Verizon said in a statement to Bloomberg that there is an issue with a “third-party communications provider” for its customers’ voice and data connections for U.S.-based customers using their mobile devices outside the country.
-This is a developing story and will be updated. Return to ajc.com.
