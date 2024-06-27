T-Mobile told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it is “one of several providers impacted by a third-party vendor’s issue that is intermittently affecting some international roaming service. We’re working with them to resolve it.”

People traveling abroad took to social media to report disruptions.

Every American traveling in Europe right now with #Verizon is waking up unable to order an Uber, check banking, log in to their bank, use Google Maps, call a friend or hotel — ANYTHING — massive global roaming outage. Dangerous. Zero comms from Verizon. HELP @StateDept @cnnbrk — Nick Ponton (@nickponton) June 27, 2024

Does anyone else have @Verizon and overseas?? Everyone I’m with phone just fully stopped working… anyone else?? — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) June 27, 2024

The technology website 9to5Mac also reported on the problems affecting the three major U.S. carriers.

Verizon said in a statement to Bloomberg that there is an issue with a “third-party communications provider” for its customers’ voice and data connections for U.S.-based customers using their mobile devices outside the country.

