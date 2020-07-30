Brookhaven officials voice support for ‘police reform’ movement

The Brookhaven City Council on Tuesday simultaneously affirmed its support for its own police department and the “Police Reform Movement.”
In a resolution that passed unanimously, the city stated it is “remaining at the forefront of the Police Reform Movement by providing our officers with the resources and tools necessary for implementing modern best policing practices for law enforcement.”
The City Council also voiced its “long-standing commitment of support for the Brookhaven Police Department.”
Officials said they hope to provide residents with a place where they can provide input or recommendations for potential new law enforcement policies in Brookhaven.
In recent months, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, widespread protests have reignited discussions about racism in law enforcement and police reform. Several local governments in metro Atlanta have passed resolutions denouncing racism.
Brookhaven’s resolution does not specifically mention the Black Lives Matter movement or the recent police shootings of Black men and women in Atlanta and across the country.
Advocates for police reform have pushed for new policies to increase accountability and build community relations, with the ultimate goal of reducing crime.
Some, however, say local governments need to go further to dismantle systemic problems in policing by reducing police departments’ funding and using that money for other social services.