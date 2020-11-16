Brookhaven names members of Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission

The north DeKalb city founded the commission in September as a way to further the cause of racial equality following months of protests over police brutality and racism. It will review the city’s policies, procedures and public engagement in addition to looking into Brookhaven Police Department’s police on the use of force.

The City Council approved the first 32 members in late October and the final five members last week. The commission will be chaired by John J. Funny, who is also the vice chair of the City Planning Commission and a Brookhaven Police Department board member. Councilwoman Madeleine Simmons, who introduced the resolution, credited Funny with coming up with the idea for commission.