Brookhaven uses CARES funds to pay off $778K of overdue electric bills

The Brookhaven City Council budged the funds in September and the full amount must be spent by Dec. 10, according to a county deadline. Otherwise, any unused funds will go back to the county.

The city allocated about $2.1 million to rent and utility assistance programs, which includes the money paid to cover overdue power bills. Brookhaven will also spend $1.8 million on police salaries and benefits, give nearly $1 million to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, spend $700,000 on technology expenses related to teleworking, use $550,000 to buy cleaning supplies and upgrade county buildings, and spend $100,000 on commercial business support.

Explore DeKalb cities weigh options amid rush to use coronavirus relief funds

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act greenlit $150 billion in federal relief funds to provide states, counties and large cities with additional funds to weather unexpected costs of dealing with the virus. The money was distributed to counties based on population, but cities with a population less than 500,000 had to rely on county governments to share their portion.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter