Brookhaven suspect indicted in pregnant woman’s stabbing case

Jones was out on bond at the time of the stabbing. He was arrested in April 2020 on theft charges after being accused of stealing an unlocked, parked Toyota Camry. He was released on a $10,000 bond last November.

Before she was released from the hospital, Kasper told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she hoped Jones faces significant punishment.

“I just don’t want him on the streets,” she said. “I don’t know exactly what that means, I haven’t looked into it and haven’t watched the news myself because I can’t really handle it, but I’m just hoping that the charges are significant.”

Jones was denied bond after being arrested in the stabbing case and remains in the DeKalb County jail. His trial date has not been scheduled.