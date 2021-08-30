Brookhaven suspect indicted in pregnant woman’s stabbing case

A man was indicted Monday after police said he admitted to stabbing a pregnant woman along a popular walking trail in Brookhaven.
Christopher Jones, 30, of Lithonia, faces counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide, aggravated assault and first-degree child cruelty, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said. The victim, 34-year-old Valerie Kasper, was five months pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section to save her baby, who she named Theodore Jude.
Credit: GoFundMe
On June 5, Kasper was walking along the Peachtree Creek Greenway with her 3-year-old son when Jones stabbed her four times in the back, according to police. Police Lt. David Snively said the attack was unprovoked, adding that mental illness is a factor in the case.
Jones was arrested about a week later near the Arts Center MARTA station. Snively said Jones, who is homeless, admitted to the stabbing and was taken into custody without further incident.
Jones was out on bond at the time of the stabbing. He was arrested in April 2020 on theft charges after being accused of stealing an unlocked, parked Toyota Camry. He was released on a $10,000 bond last November.
Before she was released from the hospital, Kasper told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she hoped Jones faces significant punishment.
“I just don’t want him on the streets,” she said. “I don’t know exactly what that means, I haven’t looked into it and haven’t watched the news myself because I can’t really handle it, but I’m just hoping that the charges are significant.”
Jones was denied bond after being arrested in the stabbing case and remains in the DeKalb County jail. His trial date has not been scheduled.