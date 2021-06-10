BREAKING: Brookhaven police arrest man accused of stabbing pregnant woman

Brookhaven police announced they arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a woman, who was five months pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section as a result of the attack.
A man is accused of approaching the 34-year-old woman, who was walking along the Peachtree Creek Greenway with her 3-year-old son about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and stabbed her in the back when she tried to walk away. Police said both the woman and newborn are stable at a hospital. The 3-year-old was not injured.
Police previously released a photograph of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in tracking him down. Neither the suspect’s name nor the details of his arrest have been released by police. Lt. David Snively said the department will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to release further information.
“From everything we can tell, this is a completely unprovoked attack,” Snively previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I recognize that’s probably the scariest of the possible explanations... We’re very troubled by what led up to this because this is one of those cases where it appears the victim did everything right.”
The stabbing took place near the Corporate Boulevard access point to the Peachtree Creek Greenway. The suspect ran away from the scene after the incident.
A GoFundMe page that was created by a friend of the victim has raised more than $66,000 as of noon Thursday. The post said the woman is a teacher and that her newborn is a boy.
“Although they are healing, they have a long road ahead of them and a very prolonged hospital stay,” the post said. “... They are so appreciative of all the love and support.”
