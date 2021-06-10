BREAKING: Brookhaven police arrest man accused of stabbing pregnant woman

A man is accused of approaching the 34-year-old woman, who was walking along the Peachtree Creek Greenway with her 3-year-old son about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and stabbed her in the back when she tried to walk away. Police said both the woman and newborn are stable at a hospital. The 3-year-old was not injured.

Police previously released a photograph of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in tracking him down. Neither the suspect’s name nor the details of his arrest have been released by police. Lt. David Snively said the department will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to release further information.