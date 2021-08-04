Brookhaven moves COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to strip mall

People are encouraged to bring their insurance information and identification, but the city said the uninsured will not be turned away. It takes about a day-and-a-half to receive COVID-19 test results, which can be provided by email or text.

COVID Care Georgia, a practice started by Atlanta emergency physician Dr. Sofia Khan and local psychiatrist Dr. Asad Mehdi, will staff the location. It will offer Moderna vaccine doses to adults and Pfizer vaccine doses to anyone 12 years old and older.

“Our new site will be fully staffed with providers and medical assistants,” Khan said in the release, “and we have plenty of PPE to ensure safe and secure testing in this outdoor setting.”

For questions, contact COVID Care Georgia at info@covidcarega.com or 404-567-6944. Further information, including details in Spanish, is available at brookhavenga.gov/community/page/covid-19-testing-sites.