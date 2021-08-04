Brookhaven moves COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to strip mall

Brookhaven relocated its COVID-19 testing and vaccination site to the Northeast Plaza strip mall off Buford Highway.
The site opened Wednesday and replaces the testing location at the Brookhaven MARTA Station’s long-term parking lot, where the city recently held its Cherry Blossom Festival. According to a news release, tens of thousands of people received COVID-19 tests at that location and a former Briarwood Park testing site.
“Even with the success of vaccinations in preventing coronavirus cases in Georgia and nationwide, we certainly wanted to make it easier for our residents to discover if they have been exposed to the virus,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said in the release.
The new site at Northeast Plaza will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays. It’ll also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Testing will take place in the parking lot at 3371 Buford Highway, which is near the NCG Cinema movie theater. Appointments are not necessary, and tests are free.
People are encouraged to bring their insurance information and identification, but the city said the uninsured will not be turned away. It takes about a day-and-a-half to receive COVID-19 test results, which can be provided by email or text.
COVID Care Georgia, a practice started by Atlanta emergency physician Dr. Sofia Khan and local psychiatrist Dr. Asad Mehdi, will staff the location. It will offer Moderna vaccine doses to adults and Pfizer vaccine doses to anyone 12 years old and older.
“Our new site will be fully staffed with providers and medical assistants,” Khan said in the release, “and we have plenty of PPE to ensure safe and secure testing in this outdoor setting.”
For questions, contact COVID Care Georgia at info@covidcarega.com or 404-567-6944. Further information, including details in Spanish, is available at brookhavenga.gov/community/page/covid-19-testing-sites.