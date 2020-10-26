X

MARTA offers COVID testing at two stations

MARTA will offer COVID testing near two rail stations.

Commuting Blog | 1 hour ago
By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA and local governments will offer COVID-19 testing near two transit stations.

The agency is partnering with DeKalb and Fulton counties to offer testing at:

*The long-term parking lot at Brookhaven station, 4047 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta. The site will begin offering testing Thursday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The site can accommodate drive-up and walk-up customers, and tests can be administered to anyone six months and older.

*The south end of State Farm Arena near the GWCC/CNN station. Flu shots also will be available at this location. The testing and shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until the end of early voting on Friday.

For more information, visit www.itsmarta.com.

About the Author

David Wickert

David Wickert covers transportation issues. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.