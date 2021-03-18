BREAKING: Spa shooting suspect had visited Atlanta locations before, cops say

Long was arrested in South Georgia on Tuesday night. Long, who previously attended Sequoyah High School and appeared to be active at his church, has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

At a news conference held Wednesday at Atlanta police headquarters, investigators said Long had a sex addiction and frequented the types of businesses targeted in Tuesday’s shootings, reportedly calling them a “temptation he wanted to eliminate.”

The first shootings happened around 5 p.m. in Acworth, according to police. Surveillance cameras captured a man entering the business, then leaving after shots were fired. Long then drove to Atlanta in a Hyundai SUV, where he fatally shot four more women at the Gold Spa and the Aromatherapy Spa along Piedmont Road, investigators said.

About two hours later, he was arrested by deputies and state troopers in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta. During interviews with detectives, he said he planned to drive to Florida, possibly to continue the shooting spree, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said.

Six of the eight people killed Tuesday were Asian women, prompting police across metro Atlanta to step up patrols in Asian American communities and around Asian-owned businesses.

The gun used in the shootings was purchased hours earlier at a gun store in Holly Springs.

On Thursday, five Asian American lawmakers and others said the shootings were another example of rising violence against Asian Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic. They called for background checks for gun purchases, better mental health services and other steps they say will address such violence and racism.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Atlanta police called the shootings “two despicable acts of violence” and said their investigation into the slayings is far from over.

“It is hard to comprehend what could lead someone to commit such a heinous crime and how someone could show such disregard for life,” the statement read. “These deaths impacted all of our first responders as well as our communities, but, more importantly, they impacted the victims’ families and friends in a way most of us can only imagine. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and friends who had their loved ones taken from them in such a senseless and untimely manner.”

