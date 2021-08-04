BREAKING: South Fulton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Police are searching for a man they called “armed and dangerous” who is suspected in an early Monday morning murder in a South Fulton home.
Investigators identified 47-year-old Antowyn Smith as the suspect in a shooting at a home on Merrywood Drive, South Fulton police said in a Facebook post. Smith may have injuries on his head related to the incident, officials said.
Police have not released any details about the victim, including their identity or whether they lived at the home.
According to the initial investigation, Smith left the scene of the shooting shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. Police said anyone who sees him should avoid contact and call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. Moss at 470-240-1279.
