1 dead in shooting at South Fulton home

South Fulton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead inside a home.
Few details about the Monday morning shooting have been released. Police got a call shortly after 3 a.m. about a person shot inside a residence in the 6800 Merrywood Drive, in a neighborhood off Bethsaida Road.
“The victim has died from his injuries,” South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Derrick Rogers said in an email. “There are no suspects in custody at this time.”
No other information about the victim, including his name, was provided. It was not known if he resided in the Merrywood Drive home.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
In Other News
1
Man dies after shooting at NW Atlanta home
2
Deadly apartment shooting is 3rd Gwinnett homicide in 3 days
3
Police release photo of Piedmont Park victim, renew calls for help
4
Police ID teens involved in deadly shootout outside Gwinnett Kroger
5
Mixed emotions to spa shooter’s Cherokee plea deal as Fulton awaits...