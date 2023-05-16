BREAKING: Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike

Tuesday’s vote took less than five minutes and the outcome was largely expected.

Weeks ago, Georgia Power and the PSC’s public-interest advocacy staff agreed to a framework that allowed the company to pass on nearly all of its fuel costs to ratepayers, but spread out the collection of its outstanding bill over three years, instead of the usual two. Since Georgia Power is not allowed to earn profits on fuel expenses, the PSC has typically allowed the company to collect those costs with few adjustments.

On Tuesday, the five commissioners — all Republicans — voted to approve that plan with only one change: Chairman Tricia Pridemore proposed increasing the Income Qualified Senior Citizen Fuel Discount to $9.50 per month, after the company had proposed raising it from $6 to $8. Pridemore’s motion passed unanimously, meaning eligible seniors can now access bill discounts totaling $33.50 each month.

In recent hearings, environmental groups, consumer advocates and manufacturing interest groups had called on the commission to take action to protect ratepayers, either by extending the time period for the fuel expense collection or by requiring the company to assume responsibility for a small share of the fuel costs.

But the PSC and its staff ultimately rejected those claims, arguing that the commission was legally bound to allow the company to collect all reasonable fuel expenses from customers.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Bubba McDonald said approving the rate increase was “very painful for all of us.”

“But it’s a reality,” he added later. “We’ve got to face the issue. We owe the bill and we’ve got to pay it.”

In a statement, Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins said the company recognizes that energy costs are a concern for family budgets and promised the company would work to “keep rates as affordable as possible and proactively take measures to protect customers from rising costs.”

Hawkins added that Tuesday’s rate hike approval “helps spread out these additional fuel costs over three years and adds relief for income-qualified senior citizens through an increased discount program.”

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.