First new Vogtle reactor begins generating electricity

Both Unit 3 and Unit 4 have been plagued by delays and are more than six years behind schedule. Meanwhile, their total price tag has ballooned to above $35 billion, more than double what was initially forecast.

Once online, Georgia Power says Vogtle’s two new units will generate enough power for 500,000 homes and businesses without contributing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

But as the units inch toward the finish line, it also means the steep bill facing the company’s customers is closer to coming due.

Georgia Power customers have been paying for Vogtle’s construction in their bills every month for years and the company is expected to soon ask state regulators at the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) to pass along even more of the cost to its ratepayers.

The average Georgia Power customer will have paid a total of about $913 in their monthly bills for Vogtle construction by the end of this year, according to witness testimony delivered to the PSC.

As soon as Unit 3 enters commercial service, another $3.78 rate increase approved by the PSC will begin hitting customers’ monthly bills. Additional hikes could follow, with the exact amount to be determined by the commission in hearings expected to start later this year.

In a progress report filed recently with the PSC, Georgia Power also estimated it will cost $200 million more than previously thought to complete both units. That would bring the company’s share of the total project cost to $10.2 billion, up from an earlier $10 billion estimate.

Georgia Power holds the largest stake in the new Vogtle units at 45.7%, followed by Oglethorpe Power — a cooperative serving utilities across the state — which owns 30%. The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia holds 22.7%, while Dalton Utilities has the smallest share at 1.6%.

