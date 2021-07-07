BREAKING: Police activity shuts down busy Midtown block

Authorities have closed a block of Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta while a police investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon.
Several police cars are blocking the street between 11th and 12th streets outside the office tower that houses PricewaterhouseCoopers. Atlanta police have confirmed they are working an investigation in the area but have not provided any further details.
It was not clear when the streets would reopen to traffic.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
