Dexter King marries longtime girlfriend Leah Weber

“Leah is a welcome addition to the family,” said cousin Isaac Newton Farris Jr.

The two are “great friends,” said Farris. “We’re looking forward to a very happy union. She fits in well with the family. Everybody in the family loves her.”

Christine King Farris, matriarch of the King family, did not attend the wedding, which was described as very small. She said Dexter King called her Saturday to share the good news.

“He said, ‘Aunt Chris, I’ve finally taken the step. Leah and I are married,’ ” Christine Farris recalled. “I am real pleased that they have gotten together and I wish them all the best. His parents would be very pleased for him.”

Another King relative, the Rev. Alveda King said, ‘We love and appreciate her and pray God’s blessing on the happy couple.”

Dexter King’s siblings, Martin Luther King III and Bernice King, could not be reached for comment.

Isaac Farris said King and Weber met several years ago in New Orleans when Weber hosted a book-signing for “Growing Up King: An Intimate Memoir.”

Neither the bride nor groom could be reached for additional comment, aside from a statement that came out of the King Center.

According to a statement, the couple plan to live in Malibu, Calif., where King has lived for a number of years.

The famously private Dexter King, once an Atlanta staple, has lived in California for about a decade now. He rarely makes public appearances in his hometown.

He is the second of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s four children to wed.

King III married Arndrea Waters in 2006 but managed to keep it private for two years. In 2008, their daughter Yolanda — the first King grandchild — was born.

According to the King Center, Weber’s father, Larry Weber, lives in Atlanta. Her mother, Joy Arceneaux, lives in New Orleans. Neither could be reached for comment.