Dexter Scott King, youngest son of MLK, dies of prostate cancer
Metro Atlanta

By
40 minutes ago

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. has died. The King Center announced Monday afternoon that he died earlier in the day after a “valiant battle with prostate cancer.”

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” said his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber King. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Dexter King was 62.

Dexter King (from left) stands with sisters Bernice and Yolanda and brother Martin Luther King III.

Credit: Ric Feld / AP

Bernice King, the youngest of the King children, said “Words cannot express the heartbreak,” of losing a sibling.

“I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time,” she said.

The King family’s oldest sibling, Yolanda King died suddenly in 2007.

“The sudden shock is devastating,” Martin Luther King III said Monday. “It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

