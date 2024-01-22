Dexter Scott King, youngest son of MLK, dies of prostate cancer

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. has died. The King Center announced Monday afternoon that he died earlier in the day after a “valiant battle with prostate cancer.”

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” said his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber King. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Dexter King was 62.