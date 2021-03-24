BREAKING: Man took 5 guns, body armor into Atlantic Station Publix, cops say

A man was detained Wednesday afternoon after walking into the Atlantic Station Publix with five guns and body armor, authorities said.
Police were called to the store just after 1:30 p.m. and met with a manager who told them a man entered the grocery store with a rifle and headed straight toward a bathroom, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
“A witness observed the male and alerted store management, who then notified police,” Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Officers at the scene spotted the man leaving the bathroom and quickly detained him for questioning. According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all of which were concealed on his person.
Officers and paramedics are still interviewing the man detained at the Publix and conducting a mental health evaluation, Grant said. His name has not been released.
Wednesday’s incident comes just two days after a gunman opened fire inside a Colorado supermarket, killing 10 people, including a police officer.
We’re working to learn more.
