BREAKING: Man accused of taking 6 guns into Atlanta Publix will remain in jail

Rico Marley faces 11 felonies after authorities said he walked into the Atlantic Station Publix on Wednesday afternoon armed to the teeth. He was arrested after a shopper spotted him with a rifle in the men’s restroom about 1:30 p.m. and alerted the store’s employees, Atlanta police said.

Officers took him into custody as he left the bathroom and discovered six guns in his possession, authorities said. The weapons seized appeared to include a rifle, a shotgun, four handguns and several magazines.