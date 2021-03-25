BREAKING: Man accused of taking 6 guns into Atlanta Publix will remain in jail

A 22-year-old accused of taking six guns and body armor into a busy Atlanta grocery store will remain in jail after waiving his first appearance hearing Thursday.
Rico Marley faces 11 felonies after authorities said he walked into the Atlantic Station Publix on Wednesday afternoon armed to the teeth. He was arrested after a shopper spotted him with a rifle in the men’s restroom about 1:30 p.m. and alerted the store’s employees, Atlanta police said.
Officers took him into custody as he left the bathroom and discovered six guns in his possession, authorities said. The weapons seized appeared to include a rifle, a shotgun, four handguns and several magazines.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Investigators have not said why Marley had so many guns inside the store or what he planned to do with them. Wednesday’s arrest came just two days after a gunman opened fire inside a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, killing 10 people, including store employees, shoppers and a police officer.
Marley faces 11 charges, including five counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and six counts of possessing a weapon during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. He will remain held at the Fulton County Jail without bond until his next court appearance, which has yet to be scheduled, authorities said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information about the case, including a possible motive.
