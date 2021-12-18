Fatal pedestrian crash in Lawrenceville being investigated as homicide

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday in unincorporated Lawrenceville, and investigators say it appears intentional.
It was not clear exactly when the crash took place. It occurred on Windsor Oak Circle.
“According to detectives, this incident appears to be an intentional act and is being investigated as a homicide,” a brief statement from the Gwinnett County Police Department said.
Homicide detectives and crime scene analysts responded to the scene.
A statement from Gwinnett County police did not include information on the pedestrian or the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities also did not reveal details on why they believe the crash was intentional
