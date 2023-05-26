BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3 billion EV plant near Savannah

Another massive EV battery plant is coming to Georgia.

Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solutions announced plans late Thursday to spend $4.3 billion to build an EV battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County near Savannah, which would rank among the largest economic development projects in state history.

The South Korean-based companies said the project is expected to create 3,000 new jobs and will be built adjacent to Hyundai’s $5.5 billion “Metaplant,” which is already under construction.

The batteries made at the forthcoming factory will power Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models produced at facilities across the U.S., Hyundai said in a release.

The plant is expected to break ground later this year and will begin battery production toward the end of 2025. Once complete, the facility will be able to build enough batteries annually for 300,000 electric vehicles.

Hyundai is already developing another major battery plant in Georgia. The automaker and a subsidiary of SK Innovation said in December they would build a factory near Cartersville that could total $5 billion in future investment and create 3,500 jobs.

The latest development adds to a spree of EV manufacturing plants and battery facilities that have already opened in Georgia or are heading to the state.

Rivian is building a $5 billion EV factory about an hour east of Atlanta. Dozens of parts and materials suppliers are also opening plants in the state to feed the growing EV ecosystem. And state officials say they have a pipeline brimming with other projects they aim to recruit.

The new projects also build on close ties between Georgia and South Korean officials. Gov. Brian Kemp made South Korea the site of his first overseas trade mission in 2019, and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff embarked on his own official trip there in April.

Georgia has lured other large EV and clean energy projects to the state with hundreds of millions in tax breaks and other incentives. It was not immediately clear what inducements were offered to Hyundai and LG to land the plant.

A green hub

Georgia leaders immediately praised the new plant as a showcase of the strength of the state’s evolving economy, though they differed sharply on what led the South Korean firms to pick Georgia.

Ossoff, a Democrat, said the landmark climate and healthcare law that President Joe Biden signed into law last year was key to securing the investment. The law includes billions in investment and production tax credits for EV and battery manufacturers.

“The IRA’s manufacturing incentives continue to bring jobs and investment to Georgia,” Ossoff said, referring to the Inflation Reduction Act. “My goal remains to make Georgia the world leader in advanced energy production.”

Kemp, in Israel this week on a trade delegation, credited “the strong partnerships carefully built on the state level” with the two firms.

“This is exactly what we envisioned when Georgia landed the Hyundai Metaplant in May of last year, and this project is the latest milestone in Georgia’s path to becoming the EV capital of the nation,” he said.

Georgia officials have recruited a string of massive projects tied to the transition away from fossil fuels, including a major expansion of solar giant Qcells. But they have bickered over the impact of the federal tax and climate measure, which passed Congress without Republican support.

Kemp has tried to reconcile his party’s call to scale back incentives in the law that have helped make Georgia a fast-growing alternative energy hub by taking aim at a provision that he warned could leave manufacturers “out in the cold.”

In a recent letter to U.S. Sens. Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the Republican governor highlighted a part of the law that would require all EVs to undergo final assembly in North America to qualify for a $7,500 customer tax break.

Since Hyundai’s Georgia auto factory won’t be operational until 2025, customers could lose out on the break until then.

He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a recent interview that he backed a repeal of the legislation, which should “never have passed to start with.” But he said that Biden should at least tweak regulations to allow Hyundai and other manufacturers with projects underway to benefit from the breaks.

“We’ve been trying to bring these high-quality, high-innovation manufacturing jobs back to the United States. That’s what President Biden campaigned on,” Kemp said. “Now he’s penalized those companies, and he’s picking winners and losers with the bill he passed.”

In a recent interview, Ossoff took a different approach. He said both parties should rejoice over clean energy incentives that have made Georgia a growing hub. And he said Hyundai can take advantage of the breaks as soon as it begins production of the vehicles in Georgia.

“Georgia has benefited more than just about any other state in the country from these manufacturing incentives,” Ossoff said. “We should be celebrating that rather than politicizing it, because Georgia’s economic development should be a team sport and not a political contest.”