BREAKING: Hazmat crews respond to report of chemical spill in NW Atlanta

A hazmat crew has been called to the scene of a reported chemical spill in northwest Atlanta’s Loring Heights neighborhood.
The spill was reported about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tanyard Creek Combined Sewer Overflow Facility at the intersection of Deering Road and Loring Drive. It was unclear what spilled.
Crews with Atlanta Fire Rescue are at the scene, including three engines, a hazmat decontamination unit and a heavy rescue truck. A second team of firefighters were suiting up in yellow hazmat suits with oxygen tanks to head inside the building at 1:30 p.m.
The facility is operated by Clean Water Atlanta, a division of the city’s watershed management department.
