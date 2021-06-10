ajc logo
BREAKING: Hazmat crews respond to report of chemical spill in NW Atlanta

Multiple crews have responded to the scene of a reported chemical spill at the intersection of Deering Road and Loring Drive in northwest Atlanta.
Credit: HENRI HOLLIS / HENRI.HOLLIS@AJC.COM

Intown Atlanta | Updated 9 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionChelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A hazmat crew has been called to the scene of a reported chemical spill in northwest Atlanta’s Loring Heights neighborhood.

The spill was reported about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tanyard Creek Combined Sewer Overflow Facility at the intersection of Deering Road and Loring Drive. It was unclear what spilled.

Atlanta Fire Rescue's hazmat unit was at the scene Thursday afternoon.
Credit: HENRI HOLLIS / HENRI.HOLLIS@AJC.COM

Crews with Atlanta Fire Rescue are at the scene, including three engines, a hazmat decontamination unit and a heavy rescue truck. A second team of firefighters were suiting up in yellow hazmat suits with oxygen tanks to head inside the building at 1:30 p.m.

The facility is operated by Clean Water Atlanta, a division of the city’s watershed management department.

A decontamination team is scrubbed down after exiting the sewer treatment facility Thursday afternoon.
Credit: HENRI HOLLIS / HENRI.HOLLIS@AJC.COM

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is at the scene to learn more.

It was unclear what spilled at the sewer treatment building that prompted a large fire and hazmat response.
Credit: HENRI HOLLIS / HENRI.HOLLIS@AJC.COM

