BREAKING: Gunshot reported, but no one hit inside Lenox Square

Bullets from the shooting went as far as shattering the window of a MARTA bus stop across the shopping plaza’s parking lot. Investigators are searching for suspects.

And on Oct. 16, a man being robbed at the cash register inside the Lenox Neiman Marcus pulled a gun and fired shots, according to Atlanta police.

Then, the man helped identify two of the people who tried to rob him, according to Officer TaSheena Brown. That’s when investigators realized the robbery victim was wanted for a prior crime.

Three people, including the alleged victim, were arrested and charged after the incident.

Bullets from a shooting that erupted inside the new Apple store in Lenox Mall shattered the windows of a MARTA bus stop across the street Friday afternoon. Credit: ADA WOOD / ADA.WOOD@AJC.COM Credit: ADA WOOD / ADA.WOOD@AJC.COM Credit: ADA WOOD / ADA.WOOD@AJC.COM

In March, a Tennessee man was killed after a dispute over a parking space, according to police. Thuan Nguyen, 31, died at the scene after being shot in the head.

Four days after the incident, Ricky James Lafargue was charged with Nguyen’s murder. But he eluded capture until November when he was arrested in New York.

In recent months, police and management at the mall have boosted security in an effort to stop the crimes. APD has a mini-precinct inside the mall.

